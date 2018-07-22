Bombers on top as the Power falters to Dogs

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers are in the box seat for the AFL Wide Bay minor premiership after the club recorded its seventh straight win.

The Bombers produced a six-goal second term and restricted Waves Eagles to just one point as it romped to the 51-point win, while the former league leading Bay Power faltered to a 23-point loss to Brothers Bulldogs.

It was the third time the Bombers beat Waves in four games this year, but arguably the most important.

The Bombers have not lost since May 26, when the Bulldogs secured victory in the last of a four-game losing stretch for the Bombers.

Hervey Bay's two senior Aussie rules teams are now level on competition points, but the Bombers' superior percentage puts the red and black army atop the table ahead of a crucial clash with Gympie.

Saturday's 23-point loss to Brothers was the first time the Power has lost two straight games this season. The last time the Power lost two straight was in rounds 10 and 11 last year, when they fell to Brothers and Maroochydore in straight weeks.

Power coach Michael Gay admitted the margin could have been much worse had it not been for the home side's wayward radar.

"They beat us around the stoppage, they ran really well,” he said.

"We've got a few injury concerns now so we'll have to see how they come through the next week.”

Hayden Graham and Bronzen Rowlands combined for 25 goals as Gympie thumped Maryborough Bears by 260 points at Pomona.

The Cats will travel to Hervey Bay in each of the next two weeks as they face the Power and the Bombers.

Those games will determine the order in which the top three finish. The top two will avoid the sudden- death elimination final, while the minor premier is awarded hosting rights for the qualifying final.

The Bombers will host the Bears on Saturday.

RESULTS

HERVEY BAY BOMBERS 15.12-102 def WAVES EAGLES 7.9-51 at Coulthard Oval, Bundaberg. (scoring details not available at time of print)

BROTHERS BULLDOGS 11.21-87 (L. Sicker 5, J. Zahn 2, L. McLure, N. Creighton, C. Crowther, A. Rendell goals) def BAY POWER 10.4-64 (T. Miller 2, L. Smith 2, D. Winterton 2, J. Wheeler, D. McGreevy, M. Schlein, M. Walsh goals) at Brothers Sports Complex, Bundaberg.

GYMPIE CATS 41.23-269 ( H. Graham 13, B. Rowlands 12, B. Forbes 4, D. Rawlins 3, D. Murray 3, S. Stiefler 2, R. Mcleod, T. Cunningham, T. Martin, J. Lawrence goals) def MARYBOROUGH BEARS 1.3-9 (H. MacGregor goal) at Pomona.