Bombers grounded by Bay Power in Hervey Bay AFL derby

FLYING HIGH: Hervey Bay Bombers' Phillip Eisel and Bay Power's Thomas Miller fly high to contest the ball. Brendan Bowers

AFL: Bay Power coach Kristian Walton believes the competition is yet to see the best of his team.

"We are going well but need to get fitter to play our style of game,” Walton said.

Bay Power continued its recent winning form with a comprehensive victory over some-time rivals Hervey Bay Bombers.

In a comprehensive display Bay Power won 18.8-116 to 6.4-40.

Walton was quick to praise his side for its 76-point demolition of the Bombers.

"It was the best we have played this season,” Walton said.

"We moved the ball quickly and our effort on the ball was fantastic.”

The home side started fast, kicking four goals and three behinds in the first quarter to take a 27-1 lead to the first break.

Both sides matched each other goal-for-goal in the second quarter, scoring three apiece.

In the third quarter Power clicked into top gear scoring seven goals to Bombers' one, putting the game out of reach.

The final quarter again proved to be successful for Power, kicking a further four goals to extend the lead.

Coach Walton has some hard selection decisions to make once the playing roster is at full strength.

"We had four out yesterday and that has continued throughout this season so far,” Walton said.

Kym Sims extended his tally as leading goal-scorer in the competition, kicking six goals and six behinds for the match.

Marcus Dyson was named best-on-ground ahead of Brett Muirhead and Tyson Miller.

The win places Power in first place on the table with 24 points.

Hervey Bay Bombers remain in second while Brothers close the gap with their win against ATW.

The Bundaberg side proved too strong in the Bundaberg derby winning 12.9-81 to 9.13-67.

Next week Bay Power will host Brothers Bulldogs in Hervey Bay while the Bombers and ATW have a bye.