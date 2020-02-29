Menu
Wide Bay Women's AFL – Bombers v Bay Power – Brooke Lewis puts in a clearing kick. Photo: Alistair Brightman
AFL

Bombers flying high

BRENDAN BOWERS
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM

AFL: Round seven of the Wide Bay women’s AFL competition starts this afternoon with two hometown derbys.

The undefeated Hervey Bay Bombers play cross-town rivals Bay Power, while in Bundaberg, Brothers Bulldogs play host to the Across the Waves Eagles.

The Hervey Bay clash features the teams sitting at ­either end of the points table with Bay Power yet to win their first game.

Bombers have an eight-point lead over second-placed Gympie while Bay Power trail Brothers Bulldogs who sit in fourth position by six points.

Bombers coach Phil Eisel has been pleased with his team’s progress throughout the season but has advised them not to get complacent and ahead of themselves in the remaining games.

“We can’t get complacent and we need to play with a sense of urgency,” he said.

Eisel is working his team hard on fitness and basic skills as they head towards the finals.

“Every team knows how each team play now and we just need to work harder than anyone else,” he said.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay and his team remain positive despite their losses.

“We are improving each game and that is all I can ask,” he said.

Gay is pleased with the pressure the team are putting on their opposition during matches but understands they need to do it for all the match and not in patches.

The Bay Power coach is excited about the opportunity to face the competition leaders.

“I have told the team to embrace the challenge and do their best,” coach Gay said this week.

The Bombers and Bay Power match commences at 5pm at Norm McLean Oval, Hervey Bay while the ­Brothers Bulldogs and Across the Waves kicks off at 3pm at Brothers AFL complex in Bundaberg.

The Gympie Cats have the bye this weekend.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

