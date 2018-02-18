Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Bombers and Waves win big

AFL Wide Bay Womens: Maryborough Bears v The Waves at Port City Park, Maryborough.
AFL Wide Bay Womens: Maryborough Bears v The Waves at Port City Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney
Matthew McInerney
by

HERVEY Bay Bombers and The Waves both went within one goal of reaching triple figures in their huge wins.

Jade King kicked four goals as the Bombers put 94 points on Brothers Bulldogs, while Kelly Blair kicked four as The Waves scored 99 against Maryborough.

The Bombers, who host a double header this week, are the only team yet to concede a point in their first two weeks of the AFL Wide Bay Womens competition.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

RESULTS

BAY POWER 4.4-28 (M. Eldridge 2, L. Powell, A. Buck goals) def GYMPIE CATS 2.1-13 (C. Cummings, T. Thoroughgood goals) at Port City Park, Maryborough.

HERVEY BAY BOMBERS 14.10-94 (J. King 4, S. O''Toole 3, J. Otoole 3, C. Burke 2, K. Munson, K. Baldwin goals) def BROTHERS BULLDOGS 0.0-0 at Brothers AFL Complex, Bundaberg.

THE WAVES 15.9-99 (K. Blair 4, O. Schneider 2, S. Enever, K. Osborn, B. Williams-Holthouse, E. Vicenzotti, S. Carter, A. Allen, E. Howell, S. Zielke, B. Stone goals) def MARYBOROUGH BEARS 1.0-6 (K. Larsen goal) at Port City Park, Maryborough

Topics:  afl wide bay afl wide bay women fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Car crashes into river

BREAKING: Car crashes into river

CREWS are on scene after a car is believed to have ended up in the river.

Brawl ends Spring Cup semi-final contest

FIRED UP: Turtles' Tukes Hikaka and Barbarians' Corey Valzan clash during the second half. Their first fight in this photo led to the brawl that ended the match.

Turtles Brothers and Barbarians players fight during semi-final

A taste for culture for Chinese New Year

YUM: Indulge in Chinese New Year treats.

Celebrations begin soon

Holiday driver caught up in car blaze

BLAZE: Emma Hall posted this photo of the car fire on social media.

Car completely destroyed in blaze

Local Partners

Regional areas important for state cricket

BULLS Master Michael Kasprowicz says Bundaberg is just as important as any other region for the game of cricket.

Bulls eye improvement in tonight's T20

Bulls master Nathan Hauritz.

Side looks to beat Bundaberg at Salter Oval

Safety is paramount: AFLW chief on Ikon Park lights

The Carlton v Brisbane AFLW match was played in pretty dark conditions.

AFLW coaches question whether Ikon Park was safe to play on