BOMB THREAT: Police evacuate building, close part of CBD

BREAKING NEWS: Auswide Bank staff have evacuated the building after a suspected bomb threat.

BREAKING NEWS: Auswide Bank staff have evacuated the building after a suspected bomb threat. Craig Warhurst

UPDATE 5.30PM:

The Bundaberg CBD area around the Auswide Bank has been cleared and reopened following a bomb threat earlier today.

An Auswide Bank spokesman advised that at 4:50pm today it received the all clear from emergency services regarding the bomb threat.

"Auswide Bank takes threats to our staff and customers safety seriously. We are pleased that we have received the all clear,” he said.

"The police are investigating the hoax bomb threat further.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their response and assistance during this time.

"Bundaberg Head Office, Contact Centre and Barolin Street Branch have resumed operations as normal.”

UPDATE 4.45PM:

AUSWIDE Bank has released an official statement, saying the safety of its staff and customers was the top priority as police continued to sweep the area following a bomb threat.

"Auswide Bank advises that approximately 2:25pm today the Auswide Bank Bundaberg Head Office, Barolin Street Branch and surrounding businesses were evacuated due to a bomb threat,” a spokesman said.

"All staff and businesses in our Barolin Street building were successfully evacuated while emergency services assess the situation. At this time the safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority.

"We will continue to monitor the progress of this event and advise of updates once we receive them.”

UPDATE 3.45PM:

AUSWIDE Bank managing director Martin Barrett has confirmed a bomb threat was made to the bank.

Mr Barrett said he had been working with the Bundaberg team as he recovered from a bike injury.

He said the Auswide Bank call centre received the bomb threat this afternoon.

"We take these things very seriously,” Mr Barrett said.

"We have taken every precaution and fully evacuated the building.

"We have all staff accounted for.”

Mr Barrett said the bank was leaving it to police to ensure public safety, comb through the building and ensure the building was safe for re-entry.

EARLIER

POLICE have shut down a section of the CBD and evacuated staff and customers from the Auswide Bank building following a bomb threat.

A 200m exclusion area has been set up around the six-storey building.

Multiple police units have responded to the area with police closing the roads around the Barolin Street building.

BREAKING NEWS: Police have evacuated the six-storey Auswide Bank building and closed part of the CBD. Craig Warhurst

About 100 people are lined up along Woongarra Street.

The road closures are beginning to play havoc with school pick-up, with bus services at St Joseph's Catholic Primary forced to use alternate routes.

It's understood all six floors of the building are being searched by police officers.

BREAKING NEWS: Police are sweeping all six floors of the Auswide Bank building. Craig Warhurst

Two employees of the bank have told the NewsMail that the evacuation followed a bomb threat.

NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst is at the scene and said one witness told him they'd never seen police drive through town so quickly as units arrived on the scene.

Firefighters are also helping to control traffic.

BREAKING NEWS: A 200m exclusion zone has been set up around the building. Craig Warhurst

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said its crews were on stand-by.

The building is home to Auswide's head office, a branch of the bank, Outlook Optical, and rooms used by the Australian Red Cross.