Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Evacuation Underway: Bomb threat gives 10 minutes to leave

by STAFF WRITERS
23rd Mar 2018 10:19 AM

AN evacuation is under way at a Townsville business after an ominous bomb threat was made over the phone. Staff were reportedly given "10 minutes to leave the building" or it would be "blown up".

It's understood the threatening phone call was made to a staff member at MAX Employment, 48 Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan about 9.30am today.

"You have 10 minutes to get out or I'll (expletive) blow it up," the person reportedly said.

A police road block on Thuringowa Dr. Picture Kelsie Iorio
A police road block on Thuringowa Dr. Picture Kelsie Iorio

Emergency services were heading to the scene.

MAX Employment had been evacuated and other buildings nearby were also being vacated.

The employment, health and training services business is located within the Thuringowa Centre.

Police had this morning set up road blocks on Thuringowa Dr.

bomb bomb threat editors picks emergency services max employment qps
News Corp Australia
IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

Business GRAHAM Booysen today clarified the situation surrounding the future of Moore Park's IGA store amid concerns of a looming closure later this year.

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

News McDonald's order extra car spaces

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Crime The officer was found to have dishonestly obtained property.

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer It could also be the first game Ben Wilks plays for Wide Bay.

Local Partners