Bomb threat grounds four planes
FOUR passenger planes have made emergency landings in Argentina, Chile and Peru due to bomb threats, according to Chilean TV.
A LATAM Airlines passenger plane that departed Lima for Santiago, Chile, was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru due to a bomb threat received by Chilean authorities, Peru's Transportation Ministry said.
No one was injured on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives has been notified, the ministry said.
"Right now the situation is under control," it added in a statement on Twitter.
A passenger on flight LA433 tweeted a photo from inside the Latam plane.
Shortly later he tweeted a photo saying passengers had disembarked safely.
More to come