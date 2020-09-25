Bomb scare forced evacuation of CBD office
POLICE are investigating a suspected hoax bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Easternwell building in Russell St.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a person called the business about 11.30am.
Whether the bomb scare was intentional or a miscommunication remains unknown.
"Investigations are continuing," he said.
Staff vacated the building for about half an hour while police and specialist firefighters searched it for the alleged explosive.
