Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERVICE: Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon, Safe City operators Kerry Steven and Mick Boyes and Inspector Melissa Adams.
SERVICE: Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon, Safe City operators Kerry Steven and Mick Boyes and Inspector Melissa Adams. Contributed
Crime

Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Nov 2018 12:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Safe City operators who located a potentially deadly car park bomb have been recognised for their quick response.

Operators Mick Boyes and Kerry Steven were locked inside Ipswich's Safe City control room when they noticed a car parked at Redbank Plaza on a Monday morning earlier this year.

It was 7.17am and the car was parked in an unusual spot, giving the operators an unsettling feeling.

They noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously in and around the car, which allegedly had stolen number plates.

Mr Boyes and Mr Steven contacted Ipswich Police Communications Centre.

As a result of their quick actions, police and specialist officers from the Explosives Ordinates Response Team attended and found two improvised explosive devices.

The devices were dismantled and rendered safe by response team officers.

The two people were charged with 24 offences including manufacturing and possessing explosives, drug offences and several traffic offences.

The two Safe City operators have been honoured with a Queensland Police District Officers Certificate.

Acting Superintendent Keith McDonald said the certificate - which is usually only awarded to police - was in recognition of the operators' diligence and attention to detail in identifying suspect people and potentially saving lives.

Ipswich City Council's Safe City camera network started in 1994 with 11 cameras in the city's CBD.

It has since grown to more than 300 cameras.

The council was visited by law enforcement agencies to inspect the camera monitoring system.

- Ipswichfirst.com.au

ied queensland police redbank plaza safe city
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Call for action on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd

    premium_icon Call for action on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd

    News NINE people have lost their lives on the deadly road in the past five years

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:36 AM
    Deal makes Bundy envy of regional Australia

    premium_icon Deal makes Bundy envy of regional Australia

    Politics Regional Deal a historic first

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:36 AM
    Hinkler MP 'hoodwinking' constituents, says Labor

    premium_icon Hinkler MP 'hoodwinking' constituents, says Labor

    News Keith Pitt said Labor was "playing politics".

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:37 AM
    Cautious Bundy councillor repays donation

    premium_icon Cautious Bundy councillor repays donation

    Council News Cr Cooper said his donation was returned as a safety precaution only

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:37 AM

    Local Partners