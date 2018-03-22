BOM: Weather not great for a trip in the tinny

It won't look like this out on the water this weekend. Gloomy weather is predicted to stick around.

It won't look like this out on the water this weekend. Gloomy weather is predicted to stick around. Mike Knott

BUNDABERG skies are set to remain gloomy this week, with meteorologists predicting plenty of cloud cover and sporadic rain for the region.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Livio Regano said 12mm of rain was recorded from yesterday to 7am this morning, with more on the way.

"Outlying areas such as Gayndah had very similar amounts overnight," he said.

"We are expecting these sorts of showers to stick around today as well."

For those looking to head out on the water, today might not be a good time for it with Mr Regano stating winds were expected to reach 25 knots offshore.

"It will be a bit rough for taking the tinny out," he said.

"Today should be the worst of it while tomorrow the wind will die down a little."

Mr Regano said the rain and wind was being caused by a high pressure system crossing Tasmania.

"It is generating a really big area of strong, south east winds over the Tasman sea," he said.

While cloudy conditions are expected to stick around for the remainder of the week, Mr Regano said there would be some clearer days ahead...eventually.

"Sunday is the first day we should start to see it clearing up a bit, but when I say clearing up, it definitely won't be a full day of sun," he said.

"We won't see the really nice weather back again until the middle of next week."

Bundaberg will reach 29 degrees today and tomorrow, 28 on Saturday and 30 degrees on Sunday.