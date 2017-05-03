BOM watch as cyclone likely to form in the next 24 hours

WEATHER experts at Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology are tracking the course of "tropical disturbance" likely to develop into a cyclone in the next 24 hours.
The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) is warning that despite the system tracking east-south-eastward over the next 24-36 hours, global models "are in agreement" that the system will "redirect south-west".
JTWC's latest radar images reveal wind speeds within the system are intensifying to 20-25 knots, with "wind barbs" of 30 knots.
BoM meteorologist Michael Knepp said the Bureau is watching the system, but it didn't appear the system would breach BoM's area.
"Any system that could get close to our area we have to look at and monitor," he said.
He said at the moment the system was most likely to head over Fiji and Vanuatu, but its exact course is still up in the air.
Mr Knepp said it was not too unusual for a cyclone to develop this late in the year, as cyclone season only ended a few days ago at the end of April.
The Fiji Meteorological Service put the chance of the system developing into a cyclone on Tuesday as "low to moderate" but that will increase to "moderate" on Wednesday and Thursday.