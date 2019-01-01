BoM three-month forecast sets fire to average highs

SEEING RED: Coming highs expected to surpass averages between January and March.

SEEING RED: Coming highs expected to surpass averages between January and March. Bureau of Meteorology

HOT months are ahead for the Bundaberg region, as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a very high chance of maximum temperatures exceeding median figures Australia-wide.

The bureau's climate outlook for Bundy between January and March estimates an average maximum reaching 30.2 degrees for that period, but states it's very likely the mercury will surpass that level.

BoM Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said it was common for the outlooks to predict higher average temperatures.

"We generally don't have much confidence in forecasting beyond a week, which is why we don't publish it beyond a week, but generally the climate outlook - so the average conditions - there is some skill in predicting those,” he said.

There is also a high chance of average minimum temperatures exceeding 21.1 degrees in coming months.

He said the outlooks also predicted an estimated average rainfall of 345mm over the three-month period, and it was unlikely for the region to see more.

The BoM website states a 100 per cent chance of Bundy copping more than 150mm of rain during that time, and a 50 per cent chance of seeing between 200mm and 250mm.