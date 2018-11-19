BoM: Summer outlook says warmer weather on way for Bundy

WARM WEATHER: Bundaberg's Lucas Shield made the most of the warm weather over the school holidays earlier this year.

WARM WEATHER: Bundaberg's Lucas Shield made the most of the warm weather over the school holidays earlier this year. Mike Knott BUN100418HOLIDAY1

IT WILL be a warmer than average summer for the Bundaberg region, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest three-month forecast.

The December to February climate outlook indicates a drier than normal period and warmer weather across almost all of Australia.

Meteorologist Rick Threlfall said the climate outlook overview was very broad, but people should still be prepared for the wet season.

According to the forecast Bundaberg would see a median rainfall of 377mm for the three months.

There is 100 per cent chance of 200mm of rain during this time, but as the rainfall amount increases the chance drops.

There is less than 50 per cent of 400mm falling in the Bundaberg region during summer.

Next month the median rainfall will be 92mm, with 100 per cent chance of at least 25mm falling.

January has an equal likelihood of seeing 108mm of rain.

Mr Threlfall said the more definite would be the temperature as "there was a good chance of warmer than average" temps across the Wide Bay.

In the three-month forecast he said there was 70-75 per cent chance of exceeding the average temperature for Bundaberg.

The average maximum for Bundaberg's December was 30.1 degrees, January was 30.3 and February was 30.1 degrees.

"The outlook doesn't tell us how much warmer it will be, just that there's a chance it will be," Mr Threlfall said.

While the minimum temperature was also likely to be above average also, sitting about 21.3 degrees.

He said the warmer than average weather would also increase the evaporation and this wasn't good for our region and its farmers.

Mr Threlfall compared last year's forecast saying it was "pretty similar".

Development towards El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean continues, with outlooks suggesting El Niño conditions were likely through the summer months.

However, El Niño typically has a weaker influence in the current drought areas of south-eastern Australia during summer than it does in winter and spring.

He said the chance of cyclones was also fairly average for the summer season.