'Drier than average': Bureau releases Spring outlook

THERE is little respite for drought-stricken farmers with warmer and drier conditions likely to continue for the next three months.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Spring outlook this morning which has highlighted "drier than average conditions are likely for southern Australia extending up through NSW (west of the divide) and into central Australia".

Rainfall is expected to be lower than average for northern Queensland in particular and there is no strong indication of whether it will be wetter or drier for other parts of the state.

However, the Climate Outlook noted there was no significant respite from drought conditions likely in the coming months.

"Much of eastern and southern mainland Australia have experienced a very dry winter and start to the year, so an outlook with increased chances of drier conditions indicates areas currently experiencing drought are less likely to see significant respite in the coming three months," the report noted.

Across the country, temperatures are also likely to be warmer than average.

It comes as Brisbane is forecast to experience warmer conditions with the start of spring this weekend, with temperatures expected from a minimum of 15C up to 28C.

It's shaping up to be a sunny weekend across the state.

Weekend forecast

Sunshine Coast

Saturday: Sunny, max 27 degrees, min 12 degrees

Sunday: Sunny, max 24 degrees, min 13 degrees

Central Queensland

Saturday: Sunny, max 32 degrees, min 14 degrees

Sunday: Sunny, max 31 degrees, min 13 degrees

Mackay

Saturday: Sunny, max 29 degrees, min 13 degrees

Sunday: Sunny, max 30 degrees, min 13 degrees

Ipswich

Saturday: Sunny, max 29 degrees, min 13 degrees

Sunday: Sunny, max 28 degrees, min 8 degrees

