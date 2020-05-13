BoM predicts possible showers for region this week

AFTER a warm weekend, the temperatures have begun to drop again around the Wide Bay region.

Forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology Gabriel Branescu said temperatures will begin to warm up slightly in the middle of the week before cooling down again Friday.

“The temperatures will warm up as the winds become more easterly, and there will be a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms,” he said.

“It won’t warm up too significantly we’ll see temperatures close to average over the next few days.

“There’s a trough approaching from the west bringing some moisture with it and the possibility of showers in the Wide Bay.

“The winds will ease off a tad over the next few days before they start to pick up freshen again from Friday and onwards.”