Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
Weather

BOM predicts chance of tropical cyclone next week

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL cyclone could form within the next three days if conditions remain the same.

BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff said monsoonal activity in the north was expected to intensify next week, with a very low chance of a cyclone developing in three days and a moderate chance of one forming by next weekend.

It is too early to predict where the cyclone might track, but Ms Hoff said the most likely area for it to form was the northern Coral Sea along the peninsula. If formed, it would be called Tropical Cyclone Gretal.

An upper trough in south Queensland combined with the monsoon trough in the north is likely to dictate the level of activity and likelihood of the cyclone forming.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Mackay region throughout next week.

bom cyclone gretal mackay weather mackay weather forecast tropical cyclone
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Locals in high spirits after national tourism win

        premium_icon Locals in high spirits after national tourism win

        News BUNDABERG is thriving under the national tourism spotlight, with operators taking out not one, but two major awards.

        When Bundaberg's newest Aldi store will open

        premium_icon When Bundaberg's newest Aldi store will open

        Business Shoppers will have a brand new store to enjoy

        Starbucks responds to calls for store in Bundaberg

        premium_icon Starbucks responds to calls for store in Bundaberg

        Business Could the cafe city be adding one more?

        Where the rain fell and what’s forecast to come

        premium_icon Where the rain fell and what’s forecast to come

        News WHILE Bundaberg residents barely saw a drop of rain last night, neighbours to the...