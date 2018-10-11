BoM: Potential falls in excess of 50mm tomorrow and Saturday

DUST off your umbrellas, because the next few days are expected to be wet and stormy.

Chris Joseph, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said today the Bundaberg area may see showers and storms and advised residents to keep an eye on weather warnings.

"Tomorrow there is a chance of a storm, extending through to the weekend,” he said.

Mr Joseph said the next three or four days look to be wet and stormy for the Wide Bay area.

He said the combination of a surface and upper level trough was causing the gloomy weather and was expected remain in place for early next week.

Mr Joseph said tomorrow the region could see an excess of 50mm and similar falls on Saturday.

The region got a taste of rain last night with Bundaberg recording 31mm, Bargara saw 24mm, Woodgate got 40mm, Childers received 20mm and Gin Gin recorded 10mm, according to BoM's records.

While the storm was passing over, an EnergyQ spokesman said approximately 10,000 customers lost power for relatively short periods of time overnight after a wave of powerful storms passed over the Wide Bay Burnett and neighbouring regions late yesterday.

"Areas worst affected included Bundaberg which had more than 4000 offline at one point,” he said.

"Gayndah, Biggenden and neighbouring areas also had in excess of 4000 customers without power at the storm's peak.

"A car accident during the stormy weather also caused 1200 customers to lose supply in Urangan and required a pole to be replaced.

"Our crews began restoring power promptly across affected areas once the storms eased.”

The spokesman said fortunately, due to the investment in Network Resiliency most outages were addressed through reclosing circuit breakers which were tripped during the storm activity.

"By 10pm, fewer than 3000 customers in affected areas remained without power,” he said.

"By midnight there were fewer than 400 customers still without power in affected areas. Some of those will have had damage to their homes or to their local network preventing reconnection.”

The spokesman said with more storms forecast, if people see fallen powerlines stay away from them and 13 16 70 or Triple 0.