BoM issues fire warning for Wide Bay Burnett

FIRE WARNING: A Fire warning has been issued for the Wide Bay by the Bureau of Meteorology.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fire weather warning for the Wide Bay weather district.

At 1.37pm BOM issued the warning saying severe fire dangers were forecast for the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

"A surface trough is moving slowly eastwards across southern Queensland," the warning said.

"Dry and fresh west to south-westerly winds behind the trough will bring elevated fire dangers to southern inland areas.

"Conditions should ease after sunset as temperatures decrease and winds moderate."

The warning was also issued to areas including the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland are urging residents to have their bushfire survival plans ready and to stay up to date with conditions.

If you are in any danger during a fire, call 000.