Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE WARNING: A Fire warning has been issued for the Wide Bay by the Bureau of Meteorology.
FIRE WARNING: A Fire warning has been issued for the Wide Bay by the Bureau of Meteorology.
News

BoM issues fire warning for Wide Bay Burnett

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
4th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fire weather warning for the Wide Bay weather district.

At 1.37pm BOM issued the warning saying severe fire dangers were forecast for the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

"A surface trough is moving slowly eastwards across southern Queensland," the warning said.

"Dry and fresh west to south-westerly winds behind the trough will bring elevated fire dangers to southern inland areas.

"Conditions should ease after sunset as temperatures decrease and winds moderate."

The warning was also issued to areas including the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland are urging residents to have their bushfire survival plans ready and to stay up to date with conditions.

If you are in any danger during a fire, call 000.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        premium_icon Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        News KAREN Jane Ilett’s first mistake was driving on a highway after drinking alcohol.

        Kristie pedals innovative new tourism business at Bargara

        premium_icon Kristie pedals innovative new tourism business at Bargara

        Business EXPLORING the coastline of the stunning Bargara beaches is now possible, with...

        Teen sentenced for growing marijuana in cupboard

        premium_icon Teen sentenced for growing marijuana in cupboard

        News 19-year-old Burnett man pleads guilty to string of drug offences after search...