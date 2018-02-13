BoM: Heatwave to stick around

HEATWAVE: A climb to the top of Mt Walsh is not recommended in this heat.

HEATWAVE: A climb to the top of Mt Walsh is not recommended in this heat. WYATT HAUPT

AS THE region sweltered through the hottest day of the month yesterday, the Bureau of Meteorology says prolonged severe to extreme heatwave conditions are forecast to continue throughout this week.

The mercury rose to 34 degrees in Bundy yesterday and emergency services are urging everyone to take heat related safety seriously in the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees today and 32 degrees on Wednesday in the Rum City.

Queensland Health spokesman said heat-related illness can life-threatening, which is why it's important to take the necessary precautions and know the warning signs.

"Symptoms can vary from person to person, but if someone you know if exhibiting symptoms such as an elevated body temperature, flushed dry skin, a rapid pulse, headache, disorientation or loss of consciousness, they might be suffering from a heat-related illnesses and you should call Triple Zero immediately,” he said.

Drinking plenty of fluids regularly and staying indoors when possible, and checking the colour of your urine is recommended in this heat.