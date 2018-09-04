BoM forecasts showers as farmers hope for rain relief

BUNDABERG Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle has two hopes for this spring.

The first is for some decent rain to help farmers battle through an extended dry spell.

The second is for the price of cane to increase.

Despite some rain activity forecast for the Bundaberg region from today, it's not looking too promising on either front.

"We are looking for a couple of inches of rain,” Mr Dingle said.

He said while growers were dealing with the lack of rain, they were also facing the current price of cane being lower than the cost of production, meaning any future irrigation will only add to the losses.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson yesterday said there may be a little rain early this week for Bundaberg, but the weather was expected to clear by Friday.

"(Today)there's a good chance of seeing some shower activity about,” she said.

"You won't see too much in the way of rainfall totals, just a few millimetres at best.

"But definitely some cloudy and showery conditions heading into tomorrow.”

Looking to the rest of the week, the spokeswoman said it should be clear by the weekend.

"Wednesday there's a little bit lingering around, so you still should see maybe a shower or two but it will be mainly confined to the coast,” she said.

Last month the region saw 17.4mm of rainfall, according to the bureau's records.

Last year the Bundaberg region recorded 0mm for the month of September and 66.2mm for September in 2016.

In an Isis Central Sugar Mill crushing figures release, CEO John Gorringe said the 2018 crushing season had now passed the midpoint.

"Conditions in the field continue to be ideal for cane harvesting however, it is the climatic conditions that has everyone talking with the prolonged dry spell and the recent cold conditions which triggered frosts across the region now impacting the 2018 crop prospects,” he said.

Further on he said the rain over the weekend of August 25 and 26, was very patchy with the weather station at the Isis Mill recording just 12mm during the 48-hour period to 7am on Monday August 27.

"While the rainfall event was not substantial, we are hopeful that this is a precursor to a change in the dry weather pattern of the past few months,” he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 1-6mm today with temperatures from 13-24 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be 11-24 degrees with a possible 0-2mm of rain.