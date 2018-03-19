BOM FORECAST: Rain, cool change on way for Bundy

RAIN ON THE WAY: BoM's forecast rain for Bundy tonight and tomorrow

IT'S beginning to look a lot like autumn.

After a 30 degree weekend, the region is set for a week of relief with showers forecast for tonight and throughout the week.

Forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology Adam Blazak said there will be a few showers today and tomorrow morning with a coastal trough moving in and lingering.

"It's more likely later tonight and early tomorrow morning,” he said.

"It should be clearing up by lunchtime.”

He said there is between 5-10mm forecast for the region, with a potential "15mm for the lucky ones”.

Later in the week, Mr Blazak said the coastal region can expect additional showers and a temperature drop with a south-easterly moving in.

Temperatures are predicted to stay between 21 and 29 degrees for the remainder of the week.

"The south-easterly change will drop the temperatures and may see a few showers but that will be restricted to the coastal fringe.

"The coastal showers are looking at 5-10mm again and the south-easterly may even knock out some of the humidity.”

Weatherzone is predicting more than 30mm of rain for Bundaberg this week.

The cool change set to take over the Bundaberg region is a chilly reality after last year's record-breaking temperatures.

On March 6, 2017, the mercury rose to a scorching 38.5 degrees, the hottest day in the Rum City according to BoM's records.

The average rainfall for Bundy in March is 115.2mm, however this month a mere 3.6mm has been recorded.