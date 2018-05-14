BoM EXPERT: When Bundy's cold snap will end

CHILLY: Temperatures reached lower than average in Bundaberg over the weekend.

CHILLY: Temperatures reached lower than average in Bundaberg over the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

BUNDABERG has shivered through its coldest weekend of the year.

The mercury dropped to a chilly 7.6 degrees overnight Saturday. This morning it dropped to 11.2 degrees.

Following a windswept Saturday, the breeze died down enough on Mother's Day to let the temperature warm up to a comfortable 24 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Ms Jess Gardner said it was a cooler than average weekend for the region.

"The Bundaberg average minimum for May is 14 degees so it was quite a bit cooler," she said.

"The cold front that's impacting the southern states means the whole system is directing cool dry air up through Queensland.

"This means minimum temperatures cool a lot more than usual with reduced cloud cover and insulation."

Ms Gardner said the low temperatures will be repeated tomorrow morning with the temperature expected to again be around the 11 degree mark, but from there it's warmer times ahead again.

"The low in the Tasman is moving over to the east as the high in the bite extends it's ridge up the coast," she said.

"This means we will see more moisture in the air and a few coastal showers in the mid to late part of the week."

Ms Gardner said the cooler than average temperatures were a taste of what winter will bring.

"While it was definitely cooler than average, when we do get cold bursts the temperatures do drop, so it's not particularly unusual but it was definitely cooler than average," she said.

Bundaberg got off relatively unscathed by the cold after Gayndah reached 5.1 degrees and Gympie slept through an icy 3.7 degree morning on Saturday.