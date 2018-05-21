BOM delivers 'five degrees below average' Bundy forecast

IF you were cold this morning, get used to it.

It was the first of three cold mornings predicted for the region.

This morning at 6am temps dropped to 10.6 degrees, and the need for an extra blanket will continue through to Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology representative Lachlan Stoney said the lows are due to a high pressure ridge.

"The ridge is extending over most of the country, but particularly south-east Queensland,” he said.

"The conditions have been dry and still, and these air masses produce very low minimum temperatures as the ground cools quickly.

"The same air mass will continue for the next few days and a decrease in wind keep it lower than usual.”

Tomorrow morning will deliver a single-figure temperature of nine degrees with Wednesday predicted to hit eight degrees overnight.

Mr Stoney said the single digit lows were a good five degrees below average but temps would return to 13 and 14 degrees from Thursday.

"On Thursday cloud cover and rainfall will return to the coastal strip and temperatures will return to their averages,” Mr Stoney said.