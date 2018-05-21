Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLD SNAP: BOM temperature radar at 6:30am on Monday morning.
COLD SNAP: BOM temperature radar at 6:30am on Monday morning. CONTRIBUTED
Weather

BOM delivers 'five degrees below average' Bundy forecast

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st May 2018 9:56 AM

IF you were cold this morning, get used to it.

It was the first of three cold mornings predicted for the region.

This morning at 6am temps dropped to 10.6 degrees, and the need for an extra blanket will continue through to Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology representative Lachlan Stoney said the lows are due to a high pressure ridge.

"The ridge is extending over most of the country, but particularly south-east Queensland,” he said.

"The conditions have been dry and still, and these air masses produce very low minimum temperatures as the ground cools quickly.

"The same air mass will continue for the next few days and a decrease in wind keep it lower than usual.”

Tomorrow morning will deliver a single-figure temperature of nine degrees with Wednesday predicted to hit eight degrees overnight.

Mr Stoney said the single digit lows were a good five degrees below average but temps would return to 13 and 14 degrees from Thursday.

"On Thursday cloud cover and rainfall will return to the coastal strip and temperatures will return to their averages,” Mr Stoney said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Expert: Labor would 'waste resources' in battle for Hinkler

    premium_icon Expert: Labor would 'waste resources' in battle for Hinkler

    News FEDERAL member Keith Pitt would retain the seat of Hinkler if an election was called today according to an official poll.

    From Bundy work-for-the-dole to dream job

    From Bundy work-for-the-dole to dream job

    News Tobias Asse-Flinn has worked his way up to a great opportunity

    Big changes in Bundy as business goes into liquidation

    premium_icon Big changes in Bundy as business goes into liquidation

    Business High-profile business forced to restructure

    Poll shows the biggest issue worrying Bundy residents

    premium_icon Poll shows the biggest issue worrying Bundy residents

    News More than 75 per cent of people say this is problem to tackle

    Local Partners