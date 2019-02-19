BoM: Bundy one of places where cyclone could hit

Bundaberg could be in the firing line of Tropical Cyclone Oma.

BUNDABERG is one of the potential spots in the firing line of Tropical Cyclone Oma with some models showing the weather system could cross the coast in our region.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology said the Category 2 weather system was currently sitting 1400km north-east of Brisbane.

"There's an increasing chance of it reaching South-East Queensland later this week," she said.

"There are some maps which have it going back up the coast more and Bundaberg is in one of those areas.

"However, we are uncertain if and when it will cross the coast at this stage."

Ms Wong said a hazardous surf warning would be issued for areas south of 1770 from today through to next week.

"It's unfortunate timing because the tides are high at the moment," she said.

"With the wave set up at the moment we could see significant erosion and inundation in low-lying areas along the coast.

"We will issue warnings closer to that happening."

Ms Wong said the system was expected to move into the Australian region tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday.

"From there we will take over with the track map," she said.

"In Bundaberg we could see swell and waves increase as the system moves closer to the coast.

"At the moment, Bundy is a bit further north of where it's expected to be so it would possibly avoid the worst of it."