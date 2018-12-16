Bolton not giving up hope with Team 11

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Clint Bolton, in action for Melbourne Heart, has been involved in a bid for a new team.

FOOTBALL: "It's a real stomach punch to everyone involved.”

Bundaberg's Clint Bolton says the pain of missing out on an A-League license will hurt the Team 11 team for a little while.

Team 11 on Thursday missed out on one of the two allocated A-League spots that will see the competition expand to 11 teams next year and 12 in 2020.

The former Brothers Aston Villa junior is a committee member of the bid that was focused on getting a team in the east of Melbourne based near the suburbs of Dandenong and Casey.

The bid was beaten by a Western Melbourne bid, to be based near Geelong, and a Sydney bid from Macarthur South-West Sydney.

"I'm sad and angry,” he said.

"I know first hand how much has gone into the bid and the fantastic job Matt Windley has done.

"This bid on paper was as good as the others. Team 11 did as well as it could.”

The former Socceroo revealed the sticking point and why they missed could have been with the stadium and getting full commitment of one.

The other Melbourne bid had guarantees to build one but Team 11 was still waiting for Football Federation Australia and the state government to come together to green light it..

Bolton said the FFA had dawdled and didn't allow the process to happen.

But he and team doesn't plan to give up any time soon.

"I feel for the area associations,” he said.

"We had the council shires all on board and the support of the community.

"Hopefully the team has the will and we can get back into the expansion window at a later date.”

Bolton said whatever happened, he would remain involved with Team 11 as it was important for the area to have a team.