Bolton: I am not proud of the behaviour I displayed

A FORMER teammate of disgraced NRL star Scott Bolton, who drunkenly groped a stranger's upper thigh in a Sydney bar, said it was time for the Cowboy's player to move forward now the case was over.

Innisfail-born Bolton, 31, pleaded guilty in Waverley Local Court to common assault after prosecutors dropped the more serious charge of indecent assault, which the veteran player had formally denied. He was placed on a 12-month conditional release order and avoided a conviction.

Northern Pride head coach Ty Williams said it was a mistake Bolton would "have to live with for the rest of his life".

"It doesn't matter who you are whether you're a football player or a regular Joe Blogs… this stuff should never even happen," Williams said.

"Because of his profile… it's something that's been put under the microscope.

"He needs to understand he's going to be under that spotlight and this situation isn't a good look for him"

Scott Bolton issued a statement late yesterday apologising for his actions on the night.

"I am not proud of the behaviour I displayed on the night and want to assure everyone I will not place myself in a similar position again," he said.

Williams said he had been surprised when he first heard the allegations against Bolton over the incident, which occurred in May last year, describing the Cowboys prop as a "very quietly spoken person who just goes about his business in the best way possible".

"There's definitely not a place for that type of (behaviour)… and I'm sure he's very remorseful for it," Williams said. "Now it's time to move forward… hopefully he has another good year for the Cowboys and win another comp for us."