Bolt ‘isolating’ after COVID-19 test

Usain Bolt is self-isolating after being tested for COVID-19 test following a weekend of partying for his birthday, urging his followers to "stay safe".

In a video posted on social media, the Jamaican sprinter, 34, said he had no coronavirus symptoms but said those he had been in contact with should also be tested.

"This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I'm confirmed of COVID-19," Bolt said.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work," he said, although he did not confirm he had received the result. "I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

Usain Bolt has urged those he came into contact with during a weekend of partying to be tested for COVID-19. Picture: Getty Images

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy."

Bolt did not reveal his test result, with attention now turning to the sprint king's surprise 34th birthday on Friday and whether COVID-19 precactions including masks and social distancing were taken.

