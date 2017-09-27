Bollywood comes to Bundaberg

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

BUNDABERG will be one of only two regional communities to participate in a new Indian cultural festival this coming long weekend thanks to a collaboration between Bundaberg Regional Council and CQUniversity.

The Confluence Festival will include a seven-piece Rajasthani musical ensemble called The Kutle Khan Project playing at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

This will be followed by a mini-Indian Festival in Buss Park with an authentic Bollywood choreographer presenting a free dance workshop, food and entertainment followed by a double feature film presentation of a new Bollywood box office smash Mary Kom and the Indian/Australian film Lion.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was excited about the council offering locals the chance to recognise and immerse themselves in Indian culture.

"We have a significant Indian community in the Bundaberg region and it is our role as a council to seek to engage with all cultures as part of our programming at venues like the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.”

The festival will be co-presented by CQUniversity, which has signed on as the event's official partner.

The university's associate vice-chancellor for the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region, Professor Andy Bridges, agreed that the event will offer locals with a chance to appreciate the richness of Indian culture.

"CQUniversity is proud to sponsor the activities being held in Bundaberg as part of the Confluence Festival of India. We have very strong ties to India through our many international study and research programs and we also have a number of key partnerships with universities and community organisations in India.”

CQU Chancellor John Abbott said "CQUniversity currently has more than 2000 students and 12,000 alumni from India.”

To make a booking, go to www.moncrieff-bundaberg

.com.au or phone 4130 4100.