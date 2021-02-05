BOLD PREDICTION: MP spills on paradise concerns

From fields of gold to safeguarding liquid gold, the tale of Paradise Dam is becoming a tragedy in the eyes of local MP Stephen Bennett.

The member for Burnett has slammed the handling of Paradise Dam and made concerning predictions about the matter at a press conference by the river.

Amid criticising the delay of works which was due in by the end of December 2020, to help inform the State Government in the decision of the preferred long-term option, the local member said the community had been misled.

Sunwater maintains its actions regarding Paradise Dam have been about protecting both lives and livelihoods.

"I make some predictions to you all publicly that: there's no desire to reinstate Paradise Dam, I don't even believe it will be part of a business case model that will come forward and the price will be in the billions to exclude it from any further conversations," he said.

"So we have to somehow think about the future of a 42 per cent capacity Paradise Dam model, and again that is going to be the tragedy for Bundaberg into the future."

A Sunwater spokesperson said the Essential Works were a short-term risk reduction measure aimed at improving safety of communities living downstream of the dam.

"As we progress the Essential Works, we continue to reduce the safety risk," the spokesperson said.

The former Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham previously said an independent Commission of Inquiry and 13 experts confirmed structural and stability issues with Paradise Dam.

"The works underway now to lower the spillway are for community safety," he said previously.

"All options remain on the table - including returning the dam to its original height - while SunWater and Building Queensland conduct further testing."

Mr Bennett said if he was proved wrong, he's happy to eat humble pie.

Under the impression that the reports due in December, a deadline set out in the Building Queensland Paradise Dam Options Assessment Summary Report, won't be delivered until later this year, Mr Bennett is calling for the region to be given "fair and frank" information about the dam and timeline.

Mr Bennett suggested the minister visit the region and discuss the dam's future.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water said the minister visited the Paradise Dam worksite recently to meet with the project's lead engineers and see firsthand the condition of the dam wall with executives from Sunwater.

"The Minister also met with Mayor Jack Dempsey and the local member Tom Smith," the spokesperson said.

"The Minister will continue to visit the region regularly as the work to understand and remediate the problems with the dam progresses."

The Sunwater spokesperson said the company regularly communicated with customers and the broader community to ensure they remain well informed about available water supply.

"A range of activities currently underway - including roller compacted concrete testing, anchor trials, geotechnical and water demand studies - will inform an assessment of the long-term options for Paradise Dam," the spokesperson said.

"Sunwater holds monthly meetings with the dedicated Paradise Dam Community Reference Group and Paradise Dam Industry Forum that include representatives from local government, peak bodies, customers and downstream residents.

"We also regularly publish community newsletters, fact sheets and other information on both the Sunwater website and through the Paradise Dam Facebook page."

Mr Bennett said his biggest fear was Paradise reaching a critical level and conversations about reinstating the dam to its former capacity dry up.

Mr Bennett said investment had stalled as the public saga dragged on.

"My understanding is billions of dollars is still parked... these people who do want to see Bundaberg as a future home continue to make decisions based around the uncertainty of Paradise - and that is a tragedy," he said.

"I don't think any government has the mandate or the right to hold a region to ransom without giving us information on regular basis and then explaining why we have significant delays in reports that were promised."

Mr Bennett "doesn't buy" that safety is the main issue, rather he believes it to be economic.

Looking at the current industry, Mr Bennett said this was about making sure a fledgling industry with immature trees in the ground could keep their crop alive.

"We were promised water security in 2006, we were promised certain capacities through all those decades and right now we have the same government tearing Paradise Dam down with no solution or no end game," he said.

Bundaberg has been praised for affordability, diversity and growth, but if Mr Bennett's predictions come to fruitions, he believes the town will enter an unsustainable model of advancement.

He said production would be based on water availability and affordability rather than quantity and yields, while more bores would be put down, ultimately putting pressure on aquifers.

"We'll see stagnation of these farms putting boundaries around what they've got and looking elsewhere to invest to expand their operations to stay viable," Mr Bennett said.

