Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The newly painted building on the corner of Woongarra Street and Barolin St on the site of the old Church Pharmacy.
The newly painted building on the corner of Woongarra Street and Barolin St on the site of the old Church Pharmacy. Brian Cassidy
News

Bold paint scheme for building on Church Pharmacy site

Carolyn Booth
by
20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a far cry from its former historical charm, traditional colour scheme and period features.

The paint job on the new building that's risen from the ashes of the former Church Pharmacy building is hard to miss.

The bright red and yellow paint scheme on the new building on the corner of Barolin and Woongarra Sts is a blazing indication that the site is about to kick off a shiny, brand new chapter.

In August owner Brent Byrne told the NewsMail the building was expected to cost more than $1 million, would be double the size of the original and was due to open its doors by Christmas.

However, it will no longer be known as Church Pharmacy.

Instead, the site will become a major chemist franchise.

The Church Pharmacy prior to demolition.
The Church Pharmacy prior to demolition. Mike Knott BUN300117CHURCH4

The former Church Pharmacy, which was built in 1926, was demolished in January last year after it was significantly damaged by fire on April 16, 2016.

bundaberg buildings church pharmacy
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Councillor on light duties as doctors warn to avoid stress

    premium_icon Councillor on light duties as doctors warn to avoid stress

    Council News AFTER a health scare and a stressful week, Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes will be on light duties for the next month.

    • 20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Father of 6: Convicted Bundy sex offender set for release

    premium_icon Father of 6: Convicted Bundy sex offender set for release

    Crime Father of 6 pleads guilty to making child exploitation material

    • 20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    400 ON WAY: All roads lead to Bundaberg for Caravanners

    premium_icon 400 ON WAY: All roads lead to Bundaberg for Caravanners

    Business Region set to benefit economically as state rally converges in Bundy

    • 20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy youth detained after bashing, attempted robbery

    premium_icon Bundy youth detained after bashing, attempted robbery

    Crime Court hears youth part of group that attacked innocent people

    • 20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners