Bold paint scheme for building on Church Pharmacy site

The newly painted building on the corner of Woongarra Street and Barolin St on the site of the old Church Pharmacy. Brian Cassidy

IT'S a far cry from its former historical charm, traditional colour scheme and period features.

The paint job on the new building that's risen from the ashes of the former Church Pharmacy building is hard to miss.

The bright red and yellow paint scheme on the new building on the corner of Barolin and Woongarra Sts is a blazing indication that the site is about to kick off a shiny, brand new chapter.

In August owner Brent Byrne told the NewsMail the building was expected to cost more than $1 million, would be double the size of the original and was due to open its doors by Christmas.

However, it will no longer be known as Church Pharmacy.

Instead, the site will become a major chemist franchise.

The Church Pharmacy prior to demolition. Mike Knott BUN300117CHURCH4

The former Church Pharmacy, which was built in 1926, was demolished in January last year after it was significantly damaged by fire on April 16, 2016.