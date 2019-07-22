BOLD IDEA: Does Bundy need driverless buses?

A CBD business owner suggested trialling a driverless shuttle bus to clear congestion in Bourbong St.

Ritchies Jewellers owner Trent Cullum said the buses being tested in other cities across the country could be "quite a tourist drawcard" if Bundaberg tried the same thing.

Mr Cullum previously said that parking availability was the main complaint from his customers.

He suggested putting car parks further away from the main street such as at the western end of Quay St or across the Kennedy Bridge, where the regular shuttle buses could travel from.

