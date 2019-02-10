Qld woman watches Bohemian Rhapsody 62 times

JOANNE Connor has seen the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody more than 60 times - and for her, the show must go on.

The 65-year-old owner of the Teddies 'n' Sweets English Tearooms at Redcliffe, where customers know her as Anna, says she was never a big Queen fan in the '70s and '80s heyday.

"I liked them and they were always around but when I first went to see the movie. It was just to go and see a movie with friends," she said.

Joanne Connor has seen Bohemian Rhapsody 62 times and counting. Pic Jamie Hanson

"When we came out, I thought I've got to see that again. I did and then I came out and thought I just have to see it again - and it just kept going."

She said her friends had been supportive as the movie wove a kind of magic on her.

"Not one of them has said I am crazy," she said.

A scene from the movie (Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File)

"The way I look at it I can spend two-and-a-half hours in there (the cinema) and I have had the best two-and-a-half hours of my life, and it has cost me, at most, $15."

She posted her love for the movie on the band's Facebook page.

"I have been going every day, including Christmas Day. I know the film virtually word for word and still sob at the same sad scenes," she wrote - and she's saved her ticket stubs to prove her devotion.

The post was forwarded to distributor 20th Century Fox.

Rami Malek accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)

Ms Connor has now watched the Oscar-nominated flick 62 times and plans to keep going until its cinema run has come to an end.

The ticket stubs. Pic Jamie Hanson

Then she can get her fix from the DVD, released on February 13.

"I've already booked in a couple of days off," she said.