Boge makes stellar return

HE'S BACK: Brothers player David Boge leaves the field after scoring 124 runs in 2013 during the prime of his career. He is now playing for the Takalvans Taipans in the Bundaberg Premier League. Mike Knott BUN031113CRK1

CRICKET: Like a fine wine, Takalvans Taipan and former Brothers player David Boge continues to get better with age.

But his hamstrings, sore after being back on the pitch, might not be.

Boge has been one of the stars of the new Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg Premier League, scoring the most runs in the competition, racking up 100 in the first two rounds.

The six-time Tallon medallist made 36 in the first game against Searle's RV Vikings before making 64 last week against Betta Heat.

Not bad for a player that has hardly picked up a cricket bat since retiring from the game at the end of the 2016 season.

He will be in action tonight when the Taipans take on the Parklands Pies at Salter Oval.

"I was a little bit concerned coming back,” Boge said on his return.

"I've played two games of division three and was clean bowled by a 14-year-old girl.”

But Boge didn't take long to find the form that made him one of the best in the Rum City when Brothers dominated the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition.

He currently averages 100 in the league.

"Losing a few wickets early has helped me out,” he said.

"It made me put my head down.

"I didn't really need to hit boundaries from the get-go, I was able to build my innings.

"The longer I was able to stay out there, the easier it got.”

Boge might have been retired from the game but he hasn't lot his passion to win.

The Taipans lost their first game of the season last Friday and head into the clash against the Pies with the potential to move to the top of the ladder with a win.

"We'd rather be 3-0 if I'm honest,” he said.

"That's the beauty of T20 a team effort can win games if everyone plays well.”

Boge said the side trained on Wednesday night, hoping to bounce back from the loss in the right way.

The side will have to rely on Boge even more this week with the loss of Brendan Schultz and Sam Pearson.

Former professional tennis player Luke Gerry is one of the players coming into the squad.

"We've been training every week and I'm sure we'll discuss this week how we can improve,” Boge said.

"But anybody can win on the day, so we need to go out in the middle and perform.”

Boge was also quick to quash any suggestion of him coming out of retirement to play division 1 in Bundy if Brothers asked him to.

"If you've seen how sore I've been after each Takalvans game then the answer would be clear,” he said with a laugh.

"Brothers have been in a rebuilding phase for the last couple of years and they seem to be close to reaping the rewards from that so those players should enjoy it.”

The Taipans play the Pies at 6.30pm.