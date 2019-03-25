Footage a key part of hospital stabbing probe

Footage from newly introduced body cameras will help police with their investigation into a stabbing at Logan Hospital.

FOOTAGE captured by newly introduced body-worn cameras will play a key role in prosecuting a man charged with stabbing two Logan hospital staff.

A 23-year-old man from Buccan has been charged over the frantic attack which occurred at Logan Hospital about 5am on Saturday.

Police alleged the man assaulted a security guard.

They also claimed when staff tried to restrain him, he used a small knife to stab a wardsman in the leg and another security guard in his left thigh.

Queensland Health said the injuries were not life-threatening and the staff members, aged 21 and 51, were recovering well.

Security guards at Logan Hospital were equipped with body worn cameras in December in a bid to stem attacks on staff.



A hospital spokeswoman said vision from CCTV and body worn cameras had been handed to police.

The Metro South Health region recorded 627 attacks on staff in the past financial year - the highest number in Queensland.

Metro South will conduct an internal review into the incident.

"This review will examine the incident to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our staff and patients, across all facilities, from the threat of occupational violence," a spokeswoman said.