Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam.
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam. Tessa Mapstone
News

Body of missing man from Northern NSW found in dam

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Jun 2019 3:29 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a Northern NSW man has been found after the 41-year-old was last sighted in May.

Glen Jones was last seen leaving his home on Newton St in Armidale about 5.20pm on Monday, May 27.

Police located the man's body in Dumaresq Dam on Dumaresq Dam Rd, Armidale at 9am this morning.

The police set-up a 3km search boundary on the out limit of the dam when they commenced looking on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

armidale coffs harbour emergency missing man north coast northern nsw nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

    premium_icon The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

    Offbeat THE community has been stumped after the appearance of a supposed crime scene that no one is coming forward to explain.

    • 9th Jun 2019 6:39 PM
    'Online shopping has made it really hard': Mensland to close

    'Online shopping has made it really hard': Mensland to close

    Business Mensland and Spinning Wheel Boutique to close after almost 30 years.

    Leading the way in renewables

    premium_icon Leading the way in renewables

    Opinion Queensland set up for clean energy in the future

    Tour bus stripped back by fierce Fraser tide

    premium_icon Tour bus stripped back by fierce Fraser tide

    Offbeat WATCH: 24 hours in rough seas destroy tour bus