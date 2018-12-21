Body of missing man found 160km south

TRAGEDY: Two men have drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach this afternoon.

TRAGEDY: Two men have drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach this afternoon. John Grainger

AFTER four days of searching, the body of a third man swept out to sea at Moonee Beach has been found near Port Macquarie.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue volunteers, and crews with the Westpac and Polair helicopters commenced a search about 6pm on Monday .

Two men, aged 35 and 45, died after a group of six people got into difficulties in the surf at Moonee Beach, 23km north of Coffs Harbour.

Two girls, aged 13 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were rescued; however, a third man could not be found.

Following several days of searching, just after 12pm yesterday, the body of a 27-year-old man was located by a fishing boat in the ocean near Point Plumber, about two nautical miles north of Port Macquarie.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.