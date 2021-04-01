Body of ’gorgeous’ boy found in dam near Armidale

The body of a young boy with Down syndrome has been discovered in a dam 24 hours after he disappeared.

The body of a young boy with Down syndrome has been discovered in a dam 24 hours after he disappeared.

The body of a young boy with Down syndrome has been discovered in a dam 24 hours after he disappeared while playing in the mud at a property near Armidale, sparking a large-scale search.

Braxton Plant, 6, was last seen playing in the backyard of his home on Wallangra Rd, Wallangra near dense bushland at about 4pm on Tuesday.

Following an extensive search effort involving at least 70 members of the community, emergency services and a NSW Police search helicopter, his body was discovered in a nearby dam by police divers this afternoon

The news has shattered the tight-knit community of just 99 people, with local resident

Braxton Plant, 6. Picture: NSW Police

Summer Lavender remembering him as a sweet boy who loved water.

"His body was found in the dam … It's so sad. He was the best little kid ever and he absolutely loved water," she said.

Local convenience store worker Shrami said young Braxton visited the shop with his mum and brother just two days ago.

"We know him and he's very sweet and his mother is caring. I saw him just the day before yesterday," she said.

"He came to the counter and said hello. Normally he buys lollies or his mother orders food.

"I miss his welcoming smile."

Heartbreaking CCTV footage obtained by The Daily Telegraph shows Braxton and his older brother buying a drink at the convenience store before embracing another resident just two days before his death.

Braxton Plant in the footage.

Earlier, Ashford Central School principal Ben Delanty said the young boy and his family were "in our thoughts and prayers."

"One of our gorgeous students is still missing despite the courageous dedication of so many in our community since approximately 4.30pm Wednesday afternoon," he said.

"If you are able to help the NSW Police and SES please attend the briefing at 8am, 9 km out of Ashford on the Wallangra Road."

Temperatures dropped as low as 10 degrees overnight, with one resident describing conditions as "freezing."

"I think he wandered off while playing because people are very nice to each other here so I don't think anything bad happened," Shrami said.

A crime scene has been established and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Originally published as Body of 'gorgeous' boy found in dam near Armidale