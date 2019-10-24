Body language expert’s son dishes on ‘cagey’ Bachelorette

BACHELOR: Adam Sellars says he’ll stick to looking for love in more traditional ways after his month-long stint on reality TV. Photo: Supplied by Channel 10.

THE son of renowned body language experts has described bachelorette Angie Kent as "cagey" and "defensive" after being booted from the reality television show.

Adam Sellars said he would stick to searching for love in more traditional ways back home on the Coast after he didn't receive a rose during Wednesday's episode.

The Point Cartwright-based freediving instructor was the final Coast contestant vying for Alex Headland native Angie Kent's heart after she sent Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow home earlier this month.

Adam thought he may have been advantaged by knowledge passed down from his stepfather Alan and mother Barbara Pease who are renowned body language experts.

But the 34-year-old ocean lover said he and Angie weren't on the same wavelength.

"We really didn't connect at all," Adam said.

"I don't know if it was because of the environment but there was just no chemistry and no connection.

"Her body language, when I got time to spend with her, was a bit defensive and a bit cagey.

"In a normal situation if you don't get much with your first interaction then you would move on but because of the environment (in the mansion) you think 'maybe I'll try again'."

Bachelorette contestant Adam Sellars.

Adam said he often found himself sticking up for the men who didn't get enough time to chat with Angie before rose ceremonies.

During his final cocktail party on Wednesday's episode, fellow contestant Ryan ruffled feathers when he swept Angie away for a chat despite being safe from elimination.

Having already had a single date and two group dates with her, the men felt Ryan's actions were selfish and disrespectful.

However, upon being confronted about the situation, Ryan refused to apologise, stating "I'm not here for the boys, I'm here for Angie".

"A lot of guys did that on the show," Adam said.

"He wasn't adhering to the bro-code.

"It was a bold statement saying he wasn't there to make friends when he was living in a house full of guys."

The experience wasn't all a loss for Adam who found lifelong friends in fellow contestants and delivered a breath workshop aimed at reducing stress in the mansion.

The father-of-two said he felt like hiding when he returned home after a month of filming for the reality television show.

And he is still searching for love.

"Reality TV didn't work for me so I'll stick to finding love in the old-fashioned ways," he said.

"I just want somebody who is happy for me to do my thing.

"They don't have to be a mermaid or into freediving."

Adam said he had no plans to catch up with Cr Glasgow now that they were both back on the Coast.

"I think he's got to go underground for a little bit," Adam said.