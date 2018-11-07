Menu
The body was discovered just north of Brighton Jetty. Picture: Tom Huntley
Breaking

Body found on beach in Adelaide’s south

7th Nov 2018 7:52 AM

A BODY has been discovered on a beach in Adelaide's south - authorities are investigating whether there are suspicious circumstances.

The body was found on the sand near the water's edge just north of the Brighton Jetty in Hove at about 7.20am.

Police at the scene of the discovery. Picture: Brenton Edwards/AAP
Emergency services are at the scene, and SA Police will be investigating.

A crime scene has been established where the body was discovered.

SA Police investigating after a body was found at Hove beach. Picture: Josephine Lim
Southern District detectives and Crime Scene investigators are examining the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE TO COME

