Grim discovery: Body found at Disney World

Disneyworld Orlando is the scene of a gruesome discovery of a body in a burned out car. Authorities are currently investigating. Picture: Disney Parks

A BODY has been found inside a burning car at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Cops confirmed the dead person was discovered in the early hours of this morning, near a miniature golf course.

According to The Sun, police told Florida Today the death is being investigated, with no details on the personâ€™s identity released.

It is not known yet how the car came to be on fire, and how long the person had been in the car for.

It was found near to the Swan and Dolphin Resort in the popular family holiday destination.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department reported battling a car fire, and called in police at about 4am.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.