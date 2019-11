A woman’s body has been found floating in Sydney Harbour. Picture: Steven Saphore/AAP

A woman’s body has been found floating in Sydney Harbour. Picture: Steven Saphore/AAP

A body has been found floating in Sydney Harbour this morning.

The body, reportedly a woman, was discovered at 7am in Circular Quay near Campbells Cove.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating.

The body is yet to be identified and was reportedly fully clothed.

There were no visible signs of injuries and an autopsy will be carried out to try to establish how the woman died.

More to come