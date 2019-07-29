Menu
Police are conducing a search at Slacks Creek. Picture: Nine News Queensland
News

Body found after police search

by Chris Clarke
29th Jul 2019 2:59 PM
POLICE have found a body at Slacks Creek, south of Brisbane.

It comes following an extensive search in the area on Monday for missing woman Simone Rothe, 44, who has not been seen since July 11.

Simone Rothe
Ms Rothe was last seen at an address on Westmoreland Boulevard at Springwood.

She has not made contact with friends or family since.

She is described as Caucasian, 175cm tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, a fair complexion and long brown hair.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the body found.

