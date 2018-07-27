Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dead baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.
A dead baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.
News

Body of dead baby found in AirAsia plane toilet

27th Jul 2018 5:25 AM

A DEAD baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.

The infant's body was found as the plane was being prepared for landing in Delhi, the airliner said in a statement.

Police suspect the baby was stillborn, and a medical examination conducted by a doctor confirmed it had been delivered onboard the flight, according to India Today.

A woman who is suspected to be the mother has been detained by police, a police officer at the airport told the newspaper.

She boarded the plane in Guwahati and "delivered a premature dead foetus," the officer said.

The woman was reportedly identified after all female passengers on the flight were questioned.

"The matter has been reported to DGCA and the airline's staff are attending to other guests and cooperating with Delhi Police," AirAsia said in a statment to NDTV.

"We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies."

AirAsia has been contacted for comment.

air asia aviation baby india stillborn

Top Stories

    Exclusive: Fourth hospital in the works for Bundy

    premium_icon Exclusive: Fourth hospital in the works for Bundy

    News PLANS to build a new private day surgery hospital in Bundaberg have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

    BAG A BARGAIN: Shalom students design reusable bags

    premium_icon BAG A BARGAIN: Shalom students design reusable bags

    Environment 'Single use plastic has become so normal for us but it shouldn't be'

    Wide Bay focus: Rural debt crushing farmers

    premium_icon Wide Bay focus: Rural debt crushing farmers

    News A new report outlines the agricultural areas facing high debt levels

    MP dismisses privacy concerns: govt already has your data

    premium_icon MP dismisses privacy concerns: govt already has your data

    Politics Pitt says My Health data service is 'critical'

    Local Partners