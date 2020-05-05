Body corp woes: Tips for owners

While most costs associated with body corporate could not be reduced, some committees will be able to negotiate payment agreements to assist struggling lot owners.

MANY property owners are facing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19, but one industry expert has revealed multiple ways to lessen the blow.

Precision Body Corporate Management has been operating for almost 10 years and is continuing to expand, with 130 unit complexes, 1,400 individual lots and five offices across Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

Director Lucinda Doughty said while most costs associated with body corporate could not be reduced, some committees will be able to negotiate payment agreements to assist struggling lot owners.

“Insurance still needs to be paid, the lawn still needs to be mowed and even if the pool is closed, it still needs to be cleaned,” Ms Doughty said.

“These regular expenses are administrative fund expenses, so generally there is not many ways that the body corporate can reduce these levies, but there is some possibility in relation to the sinking fund.”

Ms Doughty said the sinking fund levy acted as a savings account for long-term maintenance repairs and if the body corporate was in a good financial position, it may be able to consider reducing the sinking fund levy for a short period of time.

“The committee cannot do this themselves and it must be voted on by owners at a general meeting, which can cost money,” Ms Doughty said.

“This should be considered very carefully as the body corporate needs to be sure their cashflow is still sufficient, and at some stage, the money will need to be paid.

“But doing something like removing the sinking fund levies for six months and then increasing the sinking fund levies by 25 per cent for the next 12 months may get owners through this difficult period.”

Ms Doughty said the committee may also be able to waive or reduce penalties on late payments and allow one to two levy payments to accrue in arrears before seeking legal action.

“Given that most body corporate levies are either quarterly or half yearly, giving an extension for one or two levy periods might be enough to get an owner through this time until their businesses are able to trade again, or they are able to go back to work,” she said.

“If you are experiencing financial difficulties, contact your body corporate manager to discuss your options, as the earlier you do so the easier it will be for you.”

While lot owners are encouraged to contact their body corporate to discuss options, Ms Doughty said all owners will still need to pay back their levies at some stage and recommended anyone in a good financial position to continue paying their levies as normal.