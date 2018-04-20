Body builder beauty prepares for global comp

KICKING GOALS: Body builder Teanna Born is excited to be heading to Florida to compete in the WFF Universe Championships.

THE countdown is on for Toowoomba's Teanna Born, as she prepares for the universal body building championships in Miami.

She flew to South Africa in November to compete in the WFF World Championships after taking out the state and national title.

Ms Born won the junior division Sports Model title which awarded her a pro card and put her into the Pro Show.

This then qualified her for the WFF Universe Championships in June.

Competing against the best from around the globe will be Ms Born's biggest challenge yet.

"It's slightly daunting because I won those titles last year and now I am having to back it up now," she said.

"I'm expecting the competition to be harder so I am a mixture of both nervous and excited."

Ms Born is part way through her 20 week prep, which consists of strict meal planning and exercise up to two times a day.

Since winning a number of titles last year Ms Born has become quite well known around Toowoomba, with young girls and women calling her their inspiration.

"It's so amazing because I never thought I would be that person who younger girls look up to," she said.

"It's actually really humbling."

Ms Born is selling sunflowers and raffles tickets to help on her journey overseas.

If you would like to help her or follow her journey visit teanna-born- wff.fwscart.com.