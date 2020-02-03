Menu
Bob Katter’s Top 5 most outrageous comments

by Staff writers
3rd Feb 2020 5:07 AM
QUEENSLAND MP Bob Katter has announed he is taking a step back from his Katter Australia Party, with his son, Robbie Katter, to take over policy, political and campaign calls.

To commemorate this changing of the guard, The Courier-Mail has taken a look back at some of Mr Katter's most memorable statements.

These are our top 5.

 

On same-sex marriage in 2017:

People are entitled to their sexual proclivities. Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I'm concerned, but I ain't spendin' any time on it, because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland.

 

On launching the KAP in 2011:

When you stand up and say things that go against the tide, the powers-that-be have a vested interest in knocking us out, they will resort to every vile tactic known to man. ... I understand filth to come from every side, as it appears to be coming.

 

On choosing between Gillard and Abbott trying to form minority government in 2010:

Even if my two colleagues were to go the other way, I'm still in a very powerful position here. You try running a government with one vote up your sleeve.

 

On quitting the National party in 2001:

The team I play for is the team of Far North Queensland and Far Western Queensland ... I'm doing it because I can't do the right thing by the people I represent otherwise.

 

On the Sydney Mardi Gras in 1989:

If the (gay) population of north Queensland is any more than 0.001%, then I'll walk to Bourke backwards.

