Bob helps Bundaberg's homeless

IN EXCHANGE for a non-perishable food item or toiletry you can join other community minded people at the movies.

In an initiative by the Bundaberg Housing and Homelessness Forum, to help raise awareness and support for those in need, the movie A Street Cat Named Bob will screen at the Moncrieff.

Organiser Chris Foley said there was a large number of homeless and disadvantaged people in the region and it wasn't what the typical old man with a long beard.

"A lot of these people just mix in during the day and you wouldn't notice them,” he said.

"It's not always the elderly man with the long beard pushing the shopping trolley when it comes to being homeless.”

He believed some of those in need were once professionals that "fell on bad times and just ended up that way”.

The inspirational movie is set in the street of London where James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict, found an injured, ginger street cat.

Living hand to mouth on the street the last thing he needed was a pet.

He slowly nursed Bob back to health and then sent the cat on his way, imagining he would never see him again, but Bob had other ideas.

Mr Foley said it may be handy to have a tissue or two on hand during the screening.

By holding the movie without a cost there is an aim to get essential items such as food and toiletries to homeless.

"We are also hoping people who are or have been in an homeless situation will come along as well,” he said.

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre Jolene Watson said there was no need to book a ticket and all of the community was invited to go along.

"We'd love to have a full house for this one,” she said.

"Light refreshments will be on offer when the doors open at 5.30pm and the movie starts at 6pm.”

Generosity from the Bundaberg community had already shone through as many donations had been made by those who wont make the screening.

Details: The screening will be held Friday afternoon with light refreshments at 5.30pm, film starts at 6pm.

Admission by donation of non-perishable food or toiletry items.