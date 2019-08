BOATING INCIDENT: Two women were taken to the Eidsvold Health Service after an incident at Wuruma Dam.

TWO women have been taken to Eidsvold after a boating incident at Wuruma Dam last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were called to a location off Boat Ramp Road at 5.41pm for a boating incident.

Two female patients, aged in their 30s and 60s, were assessed at the scene and transported in a stable condition to Eidsvold Health Service.