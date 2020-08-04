Boaties warned to watch out for whale carcass

footage from NSW DPI drone trials shows a tiger shark feeding on the carcass of a whale between Brooms Head and Angourie in July 2018.

footage from NSW DPI drone trials shows a tiger shark feeding on the carcass of a whale between Brooms Head and Angourie in July 2018.

Boat operators have been warned to watch out for a whale carcass floating in the water between Coffs Harbour and South Solitary Island.

The first calls came into the Coffs Harbour unit of Marine Rescue NSW at around 10.30am.

Since then several more calls have been lodged with the last around 12.30pm.

Marine Rescue has issued a warning to boat operators in the area between Mutton Bird Island and South Solitary Island to look out for the carcass.

It is floating on the surface of the water and moving slowly in a southerly direction.

It has been reported to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Conditions are relatively calm out on the water today.

It comes just days after a dead whale was found washed up on a Clarence Valley beach.

A couple discovered the dead juvenile humpback at Red Cliff north of Brooms Head while out walking.

Whales are currently on their migration north with record numbers spotted along our coastlines.

Numbers are going up every year with currently around 30,000 migrating up to Queensland and back.