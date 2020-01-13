Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service went to the rescue after beacon triggered.
News

Boatie sets off beacon instead of phoning in help

Leighton Smith
13th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue 300 swung into action on Sunday night after an emergency rescue beacon was triggered.

Just after 8pm the helicopter headed in the direction of Casuarina Creek near Port Alma, tasked by Queensland Police Service to conduct a search of for an Emergency Beacon (EPIRB).

A Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson said upon arrival, they spotted a small aluminium dinghy anchored in the middle of the river with three occupants - one man and two small children.

"There didn't appear to be any immediate danger, therefor a Rescue Crew Officer was dropped on the bank of the river to make voice contact with the man and establish the reason for deploying his beacon," the spokesperson said.

"The vessel operator advised he had a flat battery and was unable to make it back to the mother vessel, 400 meters away.

"He was advised that, Queensland Police will be notified of his location and to wait until further help arrives."

The Rescue 300 crew advised that if you're going out in a vessel, it would be wise to carry appropriate communications such as a radio and mobile telephone.

"Deploying the helicopter on such tasks can be avoided if you're able to answer your phone and or ring for the correct assistance," they said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

